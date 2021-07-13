Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Shares Down 6.5% After Insider Selling

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW)’s stock price was down 6.5% during trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $21.12 and last traded at $21.12. Approximately 22,893 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,123,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.59.

Specifically, insider Joseph Duane Matheny sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Also, CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 2,173,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $32,608,140.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,871,420 shares of company stock worth $156,271,340.

About Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW)

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

Read More: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Mister Car Wash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mister Car Wash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.