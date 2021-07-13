Mitch C. Hill Sells 5,000 Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NYSE:NARI) Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NYSE:NARI) CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.71, for a total transaction of $463,550.00.

Shares of NYSE:NARI traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.82. 203,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,254. Inari Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.21 and a twelve month high of $127.42.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

