MML Investors Services LLC Makes New $1.94 Million Investment in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 37,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,000. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR S&P Bank ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KBE. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,392,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $331,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156,850 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,395,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $183,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,128 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,300,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 794,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,040,000.

Get SPDR S&P Bank ETF alerts:

Shares of KBE stock opened at $50.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.24. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 12-month low of $27.79 and a 12-month high of $56.49.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

Read More: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.