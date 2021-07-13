MML Investors Services LLC Trims Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

MML Investors Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 28.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,290 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,632 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fortinet by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in Fortinet by 23.5% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its position in Fortinet by 0.9% during the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fortinet by 2.8% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in Fortinet by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 736 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

FTNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Fortinet from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Fortinet from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on Fortinet from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Fortinet from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Fortinet from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $255.79 on Tuesday. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.75 and a fifty-two week high of $259.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $41.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.32, a PEG ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.33. Fortinet had a return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 17.96%. The firm had revenue of $710.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.91 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $187,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,536. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total value of $487,938.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,891.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,820 shares of company stock valued at $11,262,182. 18.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

