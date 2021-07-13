Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Shares Acquired by Woodline Partners LP

Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) by 121.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,145,513 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 627,843 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Molecular Templates were worth $14,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 184.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molecular Templates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molecular Templates during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Molecular Templates alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Molecular Templates from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Molecular Templates in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Molecular Templates from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.37 per share, with a total value of $1,255,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,201,769 shares in the company, valued at $77,018,806.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 40,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.08 per share, for a total transaction of $330,084.16. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,542,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,104,377.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 27.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Molecular Templates stock opened at $7.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.52. Molecular Templates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.34 and a 12-month high of $15.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.82). Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 138.03% and a negative net margin of 611.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.66 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Molecular Templates, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Molecular Templates Profile

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its proprietary drug platform technology is engineered toxin bodies (ETBs). The company's lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed and refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Templates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Templates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.