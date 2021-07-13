Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Rating Reiterated by Seaport Res Ptn

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at Seaport Res Ptn in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MOH. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $253.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $244.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist upped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $257.25 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molina Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.94.

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $257.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $254.18. Molina Healthcare has a one year low of $151.40 and a one year high of $273.01. The firm has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.74.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.66. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will post 13.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.97, for a total value of $78,891.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.04, for a total value of $795,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,451,016.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,024,987. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MOH. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 58.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 236.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. 93.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

