Momentive Global (MNTV) versus Its Rivals Financial Comparison

Momentive Global (NASDAQ: MNTV) is one of 90 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Momentive Global to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Momentive Global and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Momentive Global -24.89% -28.80% -11.18% Momentive Global Competitors -17.05% -18.88% -4.25%

Momentive Global has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Momentive Global’s peers have a beta of 1.33, meaning that their average share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Momentive Global and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Momentive Global $375.61 million -$91.58 million -32.05 Momentive Global Competitors $6.65 billion $1.40 billion 44.54

Momentive Global’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Momentive Global. Momentive Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.4% of Momentive Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.0% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.1% of Momentive Global shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Momentive Global and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Momentive Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Momentive Global Competitors 884 3698 7764 258 2.59

As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 4.22%. Given Momentive Global’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Momentive Global has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Momentive Global peers beat Momentive Global on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Momentive Global

Momentive Global Inc. provides software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products that enable customers to measure, benchmark, and act on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to engage and retain their customers based on the ability to continuously listen and act on digital feedback; GetFeedback Digital provides continuous and in-the-moment customer feedback from a company's website, web apps, and mobile apps; GetFeedback Direct that enables survey deployment to company's customers through email and SMS; and GetFeedback Complete, an end-to-end customer experience solution that combines GetFeedback Digital and GetFeedback Direct. The company also provides SurveyMonkey Audience, which enables organizations to collect and analyze real-time actionable data from targeted panelists; Expert solutions offers a suite of pre-built market research software modules, such as ad and video creative, product concept, packaging and logo design, brand name, and messaging and claims analysis for customers to test product and marketing concepts; TechValidate, a marketing content automation solution; SurveyMonkey Apply, an application management solution; and Wufoo that helps users create web and mobile forms, collect file uploads, and receive online payments. It serves financial services, internet, technology, healthcare, media and entertainment, consumer goods and retail, transportation and logistics, government agencies, manufacturing, energy, education, professional services, and non-profit organizations. The company was formerly known as SVMK Inc. and changed its name to Momentive Global Inc. in June 2021. Momentive Global Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

