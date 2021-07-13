Monero Classic (XMC) Price Reaches $0.34 on Top Exchanges

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 12th. One Monero Classic coin can currently be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00001018 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Monero Classic has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. Monero Classic has a total market cap of $6.46 million and $25,844.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero Classic Coin Profile

Monero Classic (CRYPTO:XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Monero Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

