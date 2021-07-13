MongoDB, Inc. (NYSE:MDB) Director John Dennis Mcmahon Sells 4,000 Shares

MongoDB, Inc. (NYSE:MDB) Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.55, for a total transaction of $1,522,200.00.

John Dennis Mcmahon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 4th, John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00.

NYSE:MDB traded up $3.38 on Tuesday, hitting $354.07. The stock had a trading volume of 21,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,781. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.27 and a 1 year high of $428.96.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

