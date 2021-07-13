Monolith (TKN) Achieves Market Cap of $5.19 Million

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. One Monolith coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000482 BTC on major exchanges. Monolith has a total market cap of $5.19 million and $11,317.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Monolith has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00052096 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003086 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00016200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $274.61 or 0.00846735 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000395 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005382 BTC.

Monolith Coin Profile

TKN is a coin. It was first traded on May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 33,209,551 coins. Monolith’s official message board is medium.com/@Monolith . Monolith’s official website is monolith.xyz . The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monolith’s official Twitter account is @monolith_web3 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith “

