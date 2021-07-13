Morgan Stanley Downgrades Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $40.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CLB. Citigroup cut Core Laboratories from a neutral rating to a sell rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. cut Core Laboratories from a neutral rating to a sell rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Core Laboratories from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.33.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

Shares of CLB opened at $36.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.17. Core Laboratories has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $49.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 3.31.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $108.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.19 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business’s revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 5.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLB. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 18.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,454,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $157,020,000 after buying an additional 836,653 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,521,001 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,852,000 after buying an additional 1,340,488 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 0.5% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,287,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $123,429,000 after buying an additional 20,480 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in Core Laboratories by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,193,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,945,000 after purchasing an additional 829,502 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Core Laboratories by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 727,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,932,000 after purchasing an additional 92,651 shares during the period. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.