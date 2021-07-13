Morgan Stanley Lowers AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Price Target to $161.00

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $164.00 to $161.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.56% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on AGCO. Citigroup raised their price objective on AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $153.96 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of AGCO from $145.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, lifted their target price on shares of AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.13.

Get AGCO alerts:

Shares of AGCO opened at $131.36 on Tuesday. AGCO has a 1-year low of $54.88 and a 1-year high of $158.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $135.27. The company has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.32.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.89. AGCO had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 5.35%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AGCO will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AGCO news, VP Gary L. Collar sold 20,000 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.51, for a total value of $2,950,200.00. Also, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 20,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total value of $3,051,355.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,898 shares in the company, valued at $17,615,927.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,155 shares of company stock valued at $9,116,620 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGCO. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 35.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 122,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,585,000 after buying an additional 31,832 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AGCO during the 1st quarter valued at $17,578,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 87.7% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 5,905 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 10.5% during the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 21,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AGCO in the fourth quarter worth about $388,000. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.