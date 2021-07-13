MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

MOR has been the topic of several other reports. HSBC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. SVB Leerink upgraded MorphoSys from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MorphoSys from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered MorphoSys from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.40.

MorphoSys stock opened at $19.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 6.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.42. MorphoSys has a twelve month low of $18.42 and a twelve month high of $35.73. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 0.96.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.16. MorphoSys had a negative return on equity of 28.33% and a negative net margin of 137.43%. The firm had revenue of $56.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MorphoSys will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in MorphoSys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $868,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in MorphoSys by 1,179.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in MorphoSys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its position in MorphoSys by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 91,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in MorphoSys by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

