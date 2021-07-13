Mount Lucas Management LP Boosts Stock Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Mount Lucas Management LP raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 386,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,394 shares during the period. MGM Resorts International accounts for approximately 4.3% of Mount Lucas Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Mount Lucas Management LP owned 0.08% of MGM Resorts International worth $14,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 615.4% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MGM traded down $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.80. The stock had a trading volume of 80,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,956,629. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $14.65 and a 52 week high of $45.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The company has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 2.43.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.18. MGM Resorts International had a negative net margin of 47.65% and a negative return on equity of 17.93%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. MGM Resorts International’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.25%.

In related news, CAO Todd Meinert sold 6,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $255,234.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,795.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,536 shares of company stock valued at $4,918,869 in the last 90 days. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

