Mount Lucas Management LP Buys 1,332 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Mount Lucas Management LP increased its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $2,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,510,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 33.1% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

Get iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PFF traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $39.31. 30,319 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,622,909. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $34.56 and a 12 month high of $39.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.83.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Featured Story: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.