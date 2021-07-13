Mount Lucas Management LP Buys 2,325 Shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

Mount Lucas Management LP boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the period. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF makes up about 1.3% of Mount Lucas Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Mount Lucas Management LP owned about 0.68% of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF worth $4,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 53.6% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 130,900.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 32.4% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period.

Shares of DWX stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $40.08. 25,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,898. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.13. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.31 and a fifty-two week high of $41.30.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

