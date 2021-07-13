Mount Lucas Management LP Buys 3,812 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Mount Lucas Management LP grew its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROL. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 20,823,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $609,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755,358 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,728,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,768,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $267,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,319 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,640,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,174,000 after purchasing an additional 884,037 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,137,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,807,000 after purchasing an additional 844,815 shares during the period. 39.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rollins alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ROL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Rollins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

NYSE:ROL traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.55. 2,275 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,078,349. Rollins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.49 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 55.83 and a beta of 0.51.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $535.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.60 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 31.56%. Rollins’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

Further Reading: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.