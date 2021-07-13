Mount Lucas Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Mount Lucas Management LP lifted its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 373,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,045 shares during the period. Unum Group comprises about 3.1% of Mount Lucas Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $10,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in Unum Group by 20.6% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Unum Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA grew its position in Unum Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 16,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Unum Group by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Unum Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 209,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,800,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total value of $1,066,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $75,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Unum Group from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Unum Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Unum Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.25.

Shares of Unum Group stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.71. 15,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,691,744. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.73. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $15.79 and a 1 year high of $31.98.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 8.80%. On average, analysts predict that Unum Group will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.12%.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

