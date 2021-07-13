Mount Lucas Management LP Purchases 4,874 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Mount Lucas Management LP increased its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,874 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $3,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Progressive by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in The Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Progressive in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PGR traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,298,267. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.03. The firm has a market cap of $57.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $79.68 and a 1-year high of $107.58.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 25.38%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. The Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 5.35%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PGR. dropped their price target on shares of The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of The Progressive in a report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.92.

In other The Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total transaction of $4,130,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 365,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,519,432.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $127,375.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,204,246.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,823 shares of company stock valued at $10,585,956. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

