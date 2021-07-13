Mount Lucas Management LP Purchases 537 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Mount Lucas Management LP increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,674 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,467,658 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,104,236,000 after acquiring an additional 176,718 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,013,045 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,412,576,000 after purchasing an additional 388,798 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,340,468 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $561,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,862 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,672,674 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $471,326,000 after purchasing an additional 59,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,298,548 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $365,058,000 after purchasing an additional 41,626 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Silji Abraham sold 2,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $727,285.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,795. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of WST stock traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $374.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,963. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $346.10. The stock has a market cap of $27.63 billion, a PE ratio of 67.38, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.75. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.84 and a 12-month high of $377.19.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $670.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.77 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 25.08%. Research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.29%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

