Mount Lucas Management LP Purchases 6,175 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Mount Lucas Management LP lifted its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,715 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,175 shares during the quarter. eBay makes up about 1.1% of Mount Lucas Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in eBay were worth $3,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in eBay by 387.9% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in eBay by 222.2% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 625 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in eBay by 117.1% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 684 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in eBay in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on eBay from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on eBay in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.44.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total transaction of $56,213.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,014.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,091,590. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.36 and a 12-month high of $70.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.17. The firm has a market cap of $47.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. eBay had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 71.14%. eBay’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.57%.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Featured Story: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.