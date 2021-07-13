MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €191.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €191.00 ($224.71) price objective on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Independent Research set a €199.00 ($234.12) price objective on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €181.00 ($212.94) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Warburg Research set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays set a €218.00 ($256.47) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €210.00 ($247.06) price target on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €195.71 ($230.25).

MTX stock opened at €209.70 ($246.71) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €210.29. MTU Aero Engines has a twelve month low of €129.55 ($152.41) and a twelve month high of €224.90 ($264.59).

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

