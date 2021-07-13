MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Price Target Increased to C$65.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from C$58.00 to C$65.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of MTY Food Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$64.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$57.50 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.20.

OTCMKTS:MTYFF opened at $54.07 on Monday. MTY Food Group has a one year low of $19.38 and a one year high of $54.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.31.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

