MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Price Target Increased to C$65.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from C$58.00 to C$65.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of MTY Food Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$64.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$57.50 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.20.

OTCMKTS:MTYFF opened at $54.07 on Monday. MTY Food Group has a one year low of $19.38 and a one year high of $54.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.31.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

