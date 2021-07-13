MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Increases Dividend to $0.30 Per Share

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This is a boost from MV Oil Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

MV Oil Trust has decreased its dividend by 31.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE:MVO opened at $9.82 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.07. MV Oil Trust has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $10.25.

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.33 million for the quarter.

MV Oil Trust Company Profile

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties include approximately 800 producing oil and gas wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

