Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (CVE:NSCI) Director Sells C$13,800.00 in Stock

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (CVE:NSCI) Director Michal Okoniewski sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.38, for a total transaction of C$13,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 921,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,271,670.

Shares of CVE NSCI remained flat at $C$1.48 during trading hours on Tuesday. 26,649 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$98.66 million and a PE ratio of -24.67. Nanalysis Scientific Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.50.

Nanalysis Scientific Company Profile

Nanalysis Scientific Corp., develops, manufactures, and sells compact nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectrometers and MR imaging equipment for the pharmaceutical, biotech, chemical, security, food, materials, and education industries. It operates through Nanalysis, RS2D, and Corporate segments. The company also manufactures and sells cutting-edge electronics components for precision analytical instruments; and provides monitoring and supporting services for its NMR technologies.

