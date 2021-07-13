Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (CVE:NSCI) Director Sells C$13,800.00 in Stock

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (CVE:NSCI) Director Michal Okoniewski sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.38, for a total transaction of C$13,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 921,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,271,670.
Shares of CVE NSCI remained flat at $C$1.48 during trading hours on Tuesday. 26,649 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$98.66 million and a PE ratio of -24.67. Nanalysis Scientific Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.50.
Nanalysis Scientific Company Profile
