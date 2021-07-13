Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NAUT opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. Nautilus Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $25.89.

Get Nautilus Biotechnology alerts:

About Nautilus Biotechnology

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It operates Nautilus Proteomic Analysis Platform, an integrated single-molecule protein analysis platform that leverages a nanofabricated, large-scale, single-molecule protein array, multi-cycle imaging, and machine learning analysis to potentially identify and quantify the proteome.

Featured Story: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.