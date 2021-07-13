nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,080 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in nCino were worth $2,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in nCino during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in nCino by 3,418.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in nCino during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in nCino during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in nCino by 2,928.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NCNO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of nCino from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of nCino from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gabelli upgraded shares of nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of nCino from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.22.

Shares of nCino stock opened at $64.00 on Tuesday. nCino, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.00 and a 1 year high of $103.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -116.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.19.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. nCino had a negative net margin of 23.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $62.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. nCino’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that nCino, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other nCino news, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $128,060.00. Also, CEO Pierre Naude sold 11,173 shares of nCino stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total transaction of $763,115.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,308,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,358,734.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 410,448 shares of company stock worth $27,494,050 over the last three months. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

nCino Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

