nCino, Inc. (NYSE:NCNO) Insider Gregory Orenstein Sells 26,500 Shares

nCino, Inc. (NYSE:NCNO) insider Gregory Orenstein sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.47, for a total value of $1,681,955.00.

Shares of NCNO stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $63.00. 13,778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,071,482. nCino, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.00 and a 12-month high of $103.95.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

