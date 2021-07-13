nCino, Inc. (NYSE:NCNO) Insider Gregory Orenstein Sells 26,500 Shares

nCino, Inc. (NYSE:NCNO) insider Gregory Orenstein sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.47, for a total value of $1,681,955.00.
Shares of NCNO stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $63.00. 13,778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,071,482. nCino, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.00 and a 12-month high of $103.95.
nCino Company Profile
Read More: Trading Halts Explained
Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.