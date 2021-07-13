Nestree (EGG) 24-Hour Volume Hits $575,541.00

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 13th. Over the last week, Nestree has traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar. Nestree has a total market cap of $5.32 million and $575,541.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nestree coin can now be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,943.43 or 1.00308729 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00035214 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00007087 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00009253 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00054039 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000865 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00006007 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Nestree Coin Profile

Nestree (CRYPTO:EGG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 1,624,880,474 coins. Nestree’s official message board is medium.com/nestree . Nestree’s official website is www.nestree.io . Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Buying and Selling Nestree

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nestree should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nestree using one of the exchanges listed above.

