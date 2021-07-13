NetApp, Inc. (NYSE:NTAP) President Sells $1,159,760.00 in Stock

NetApp, Inc. (NYSE:NTAP) President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $1,159,760.00.

Shares of NetApp stock traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.35. The company had a trading volume of 49,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,808,607. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.08 and a 1-year high of $84.19.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

