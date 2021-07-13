NetApp, Inc. (NYSE:NTAP) President Sells $1,159,760.00 in Stock

NetApp, Inc. (NYSE:NTAP) President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $1,159,760.00.
Shares of NetApp stock traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.35. The company had a trading volume of 49,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,808,607. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.08 and a 1-year high of $84.19.
NetApp Company Profile
Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.