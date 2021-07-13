NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Price Target Raised to $26.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $20.50 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on NTST. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on NETSTREIT in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered NETSTREIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.80.

Shares of NYSE:NTST opened at $25.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. NETSTREIT has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $25.14. The stock has a market cap of $987.49 million and a PE ratio of 36.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.85.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.21). Research analysts expect that NETSTREIT will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 31st. NETSTREIT’s payout ratio is 115.94%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTST. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 323.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

