Neutrino Dollar (USDN) Market Capitalization Reaches $26.57 Million

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. Neutrino Dollar has a total market cap of $26.57 million and $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neutrino Dollar coin can now be bought for $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Neutrino Dollar has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000365 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.30 or 0.00292490 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000099 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000404 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Neutrino Dollar

Neutrino Dollar (CRYPTO:USDN) is a coin. Its launch date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. Neutrino Dollar’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neutrino Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino Dollar Coin Trading

