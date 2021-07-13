New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on investing in, and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. The Company primarily target investments in excess mortgage servicing rights, residential mortgage backed securities, residential mortgage loans and other related investments. New Residential Investment Corp. is based in New York. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on NRZ. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.46.

NYSE:NRZ opened at $10.34 on Tuesday. New Residential Investment has a twelve month low of $6.52 and a twelve month high of $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.55. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.91.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 48.05% and a return on equity of 12.82%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that New Residential Investment will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other New Residential Investment news, CEO Michael Nierenberg acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $1,010,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 357,028 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,982.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in New Residential Investment by 1.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,127,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,688,000 after purchasing an additional 59,013 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 88.5% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 118,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 55,777 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 22.0% in the first quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 87,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 15,791 shares during the last quarter. Gratia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment in the fourth quarter worth $1,242,000. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 5.8% in the first quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 91,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.36% of the company’s stock.

New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

