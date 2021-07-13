NFJ Investment Group LLC Buys New Shares in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 216,592 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,298,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned 0.15% of Jabil at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Jabil by 1.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 245,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jabil by 35.6% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 21,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Jabil by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 353,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,053,000 after purchasing an additional 31,923 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 442,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,135,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,401,000 after acquiring an additional 166,718 shares in the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JBL. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Jabil currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.67.

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $57.94 on Tuesday. Jabil Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.42 and a 12-month high of $58.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.07.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 17th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.26. Jabil had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.43%.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $697,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,984,329.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $27,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,061,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,352 shares of company stock valued at $4,705,548 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

