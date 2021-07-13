NFJ Investment Group LLC Buys New Shares in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 27,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,755,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of MarketAxess as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in MarketAxess by 14.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its stake in MarketAxess by 6.8% in the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 9.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 5.1% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKTX stock opened at $461.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.73 and a beta of 0.38. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $431.19 and a 52 week high of $606.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $455.16.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.06 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.62% and a return on equity of 33.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.63%.

In other MarketAxess news, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.35, for a total transaction of $1,849,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,072,147.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.64, for a total transaction of $3,140,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,587 shares in the company, valued at $9,236,151.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,070 shares of company stock valued at $9,962,539 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MKTX shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $498.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $545.00.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

