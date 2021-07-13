NFJ Investment Group LLC Invests $14.95 Million in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 57,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,952,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Cummins during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Cummins by 58.4% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Cummins during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $243.28 on Tuesday. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.07 and a 12-month high of $277.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $251.63. The company has a market capitalization of $35.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.07.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 16.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 44.33%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CMI shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. raised their price target on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Cummins from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cummins from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.32.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

