NFJ Investment Group LLC Makes New Investment in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 220,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,364,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on APO shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.64.

APO stock opened at $61.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.35 and a 1-year high of $64.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.63.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 29.94%. The business had revenue of $512.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.01%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director A B. Krongard acquired 2,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.37 per share, with a total value of $122,484.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joshua Harris sold 255,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $14,668,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,503,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,014,883 shares of company stock worth $60,343,104. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

