NFJ Investment Group LLC Makes New Investment in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 166,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,072,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned about 0.16% of Globe Life at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 34.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 30.2% during the first quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 3.9% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 519,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,243,000 after purchasing an additional 19,461 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,873,000 after purchasing an additional 48,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the first quarter worth $1,367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GL stock opened at $94.50 on Tuesday. Globe Life Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.78 and a fifty-two week high of $108.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.51.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.12). Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.1975 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st.

In other Globe Life news, Director Charles E. Adair sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.93, for a total transaction of $534,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,904.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.30, for a total transaction of $1,394,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 728,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,126,417.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 205,000 shares of company stock worth $21,506,740. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globe Life has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.80.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

