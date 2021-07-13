NFJ Investment Group LLC Purchases Shares of 175,281 The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 175,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,078,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned about 0.16% of The Toro at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TTC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Toro during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,258,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Toro by 30.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,148,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,579,000 after acquiring an additional 498,977 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of The Toro by 105.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,875,000 after acquiring an additional 371,518 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of The Toro by 86.9% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 458,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,337,000 after acquiring an additional 213,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Toro by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,703,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,852,000 after acquiring an additional 212,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TTC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

NYSE TTC opened at $112.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Toro Company has a 52 week low of $64.66 and a 52 week high of $118.13. The firm has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.37, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.83.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The Toro had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 34.20%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.77%.

In other The Toro news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $384,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,077,913.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

