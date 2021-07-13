NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.75 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.11% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “NGL Energy Partners LP is a limited partnership operating a vertically-integrated propane business with three operating segments: retail propane; wholesale supply and marketing; and midstream. The Retail Propane segment engages in retail marketing, sale, and distribution of propane, including the sale and lease of propane tanks, equipment, and supplies to residential, agricultural, commercial, and industrial customers through customer service locations. The Wholesale Supply and Marketing segment supplies propane and other natural gas liquids, as well as provides related storage to retailers, wholesalers, and refiners. The Midstream segment involves in the delivery of propane from pipelines or trucks to propane terminals and transfers the propane to third-party transport trucks for delivery to retailers, wholesalers, or other consumers. NGL Energy Partners LP is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NGL Energy Partners from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.30.

NGL Energy Partners stock opened at $2.41 on Tuesday. NGL Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $4.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.34. The firm has a market cap of $312.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.11.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.92). NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 20.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.89) earnings per share. NGL Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NGL Energy Partners will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP John Ciolek bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.24 per share, with a total value of $67,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 242,264 shares in the company, valued at $542,671.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGL. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in NGL Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NGL Energy Partners during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NGL Energy Partners during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NGL Energy Partners during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NGL Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. 37.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the crude oil and liquids logistics, and water solution businesses. The company's Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and marketers, and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, and pipeline transportation services.

