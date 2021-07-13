NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) by 32.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 458,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,796 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals were worth $13,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NGM shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James downgraded shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:NGM opened at $22.01 on Tuesday. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $32.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.37. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 2.02.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.05. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 131.14% and a negative return on equity of 35.28%. The business had revenue of $21.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.33 million. On average, analysts anticipate that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

