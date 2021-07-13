Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK) Insider Purchases C$30,104.00 in Stock

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK) insider Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 28,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.06 per share, with a total value of C$30,104.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,486,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$12,176,052.52.

Robert Douglas Cudney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 7th, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 24,900 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.07 per share, with a total value of C$26,643.00.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 2,500 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.27 per share, with a total value of C$3,175.00.

On Thursday, May 6th, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 15,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.24 per share, with a total value of C$18,600.00.

NHK traded down C$0.02 on Tuesday, hitting C$1.02. 54,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,272. Nighthawk Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.97 and a 12 month high of C$2.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$82.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90.

Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Nighthawk Gold Corp. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Pi Financial cut their price objective on shares of Nighthawk Gold from C$2.35 to C$2.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Nighthawk Gold Company Profile

Nighthawk Gold Corp. identifies, acquires, explores for, and evaluates gold properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property, which comprises of Archean gold camp covering an area of 229,791 acres located in the Northwest Territories. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.

