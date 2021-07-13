NIO (NYSE:NIO) Stock Rating Upgraded by HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of NIO (NYSE:NIO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $69.00 target price on the stock.

NIO has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup raised their target price on NIO from $58.30 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. BOCOM International began coverage on NIO in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a buy rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. CLSA began coverage on NIO in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, raised NIO from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $57.60 to $58.30 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.31.

NIO opened at $46.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.30 and a beta of 2.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.06. NIO has a 12 month low of $10.46 and a 12 month high of $66.99.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 61.18% and a negative net margin of 38.46%. Analysts expect that NIO will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NIO. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in NIO during the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in NIO by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 138,827 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIO during the 4th quarter valued at $5,884,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in NIO during the 4th quarter valued at $4,662,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in NIO during the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.62% of the company’s stock.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

