Noble Financial Analysts Give ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) a $8.40 Price Target

Noble Financial set a $8.40 price target on ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) in a research note released on Saturday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ACCO Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ACCO Brands has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.41.

Shares of ACCO stock opened at $8.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. ACCO Brands has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $9.77. The company has a market capitalization of $800.22 million, a PE ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 2.22.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $410.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.66 million. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 2.00%. As a group, analysts forecast that ACCO Brands will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is 37.14%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ACCO Brands by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 226,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in ACCO Brands by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 55,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 162,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 215,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 17.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

