Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) Given a €5.20 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) received a €5.20 ($6.12) target price from stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

NOKIA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.65 ($4.29) price objective on Nokia Oyj and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €4.80 ($5.65) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.40 ($6.35) target price on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.80 ($4.47) price target on Nokia Oyj and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €4.52 ($5.31).

Nokia Oyj has a 12 month low of €3.81 ($4.48) and a 12 month high of €5.95 ($7.00).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

