Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys Shares of 21,365 SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 38.5% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 99.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 31.8% during the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 100.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 794,757 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA KBE opened at $50.98 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 52 week low of $27.79 and a 52 week high of $56.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.24.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

