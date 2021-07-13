Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,246 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 162.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 910,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,161,000 after purchasing an additional 564,089 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 8.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 92,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 6,895 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 65.2% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,010,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,673,000 after purchasing an additional 71,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $480,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of LSXMK stock opened at $46.22 on Tuesday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $31.54 and a 52-week high of $47.40. The company has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of -15.88 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.13.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

