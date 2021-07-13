Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $938,000 Stock Holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 44.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,400 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RYN. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Rayonier by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Rayonier in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Rayonier by 119.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Rayonier by 21.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Rayonier in the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. 86.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rayonier alerts:

In other news, CFO Mark Mchugh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,149,782. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark R. Bridwell sold 6,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $237,391.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,044,812. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 214,670 shares of company stock worth $8,165,384 over the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Rayonier from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

NYSE RYN opened at $37.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 253.27 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Rayonier Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.05 and a 1-year high of $38.98.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Rayonier had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 2.36%. Research analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 432.00%.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

Read More: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.