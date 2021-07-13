Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,180 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RUN. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in Sunrun in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Sunrun by 139.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 522 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sunrun in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Sunrun in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Sunrun by 1,354.8% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 611 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN opened at $54.57 on Tuesday. Sunrun Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.29 and a 12-month high of $100.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.75 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $334.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.42 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Edward Harris Fenster sold 54,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $2,400,602.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,654,000 shares in the company, valued at $73,404,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 10,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.47, for a total value of $597,911.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,022,764.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 191,293 shares of company stock valued at $8,928,488 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

RUN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Sunrun in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Sunrun from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Sunrun in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.57.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

