Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Reduces Position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATUS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the first quarter valued at $2,255,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Altice USA by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,851,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,601 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Altice USA by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 54,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 5,773 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp grew its position in shares of Altice USA by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 10,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. 57.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ATUS opened at $34.99 on Tuesday. Altice USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.99 and a 1 year high of $38.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.30.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.27. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 528.76% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ATUS shares. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down previously from $41.00) on shares of Altice USA in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Altice USA in a report on Sunday, June 27th. HSBC lifted their target price on Altice USA from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. FIX cut Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Altice USA in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.58.

In other news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 28,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $1,017,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,600,781.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Grau sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $1,107,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,940,477.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,577,734 shares of company stock worth $95,737,580. Corporate insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

